Wade G W & Inc. Buys 5,632 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 1.3% of Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $27,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HON. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Honeywell International by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

HON stock traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $214.42. 113,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,743,425. The firm has a market cap of $148.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.24. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.42 and a 1-year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

In other news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

