Wade G W & Inc. Has $11.07 Million Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $11,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 79,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 325,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,667,000 after buying an additional 14,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 19,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $127.68. The stock had a trading volume of 266,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,243,044. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.76. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $123.51 and a 1-year high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

