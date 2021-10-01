Wade G W & Inc. Has $22.42 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up about 1.1% of Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $22,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 100.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,929,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976,714 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 10.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,682,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $862,214,000 after purchasing an additional 647,203 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 180.3% during the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 975,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,680,000 after acquiring an additional 627,181 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 13.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,860,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $627,678,000 after acquiring an additional 584,632 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Waste Management by 83.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,237,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,649,000 after buying an additional 564,338 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.97.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $5,138,785.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,291,888.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 28,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total transaction of $4,175,495.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,140 shares of company stock valued at $11,983,249. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.83. 30,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,459. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $156.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

