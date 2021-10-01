Wade G W & Inc. Purchases 500 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $7,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 68.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,659,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,194,787,000 after acquiring an additional 33,630,705 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,962,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,969,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033,710 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 41,012,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,585,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,355 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,682,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $796,884,000 after acquiring an additional 201,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 70.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,112,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $646,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.65.

In other news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $140,876.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 171,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,262,982.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 728 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $33,000.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at $925,593.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 581,881 shares of company stock worth $25,722,709. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.60. 72,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,774,702. The company has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.09, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

