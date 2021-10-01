Wade G W & Inc. Sells 93 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Wade G W & Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 148,511 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $21,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.99. The company had a trading volume of 191,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,765,506. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $115.43 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.77.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

