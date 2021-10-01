Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 59.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of Walker & Dunlop worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

WD opened at $113.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.32. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.67 and a fifty-two week high of $116.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.71. The company has a quick ratio of 206.85, a current ratio of 206.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $281.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.33 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 22.78%. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WD. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.