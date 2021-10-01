Warburg Research Analysts Give ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) a €13.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of ElringKlinger in a research note on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.80 ($15.06) target price on shares of ElringKlinger in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of ElringKlinger in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on shares of ElringKlinger in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €13.79 ($16.22).

Shares of ETR:ZIL2 opened at €11.59 ($13.64) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.34 million and a PE ratio of 19.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is €14.14. ElringKlinger has a 1 year low of €6.27 ($7.38) and a 1 year high of €18.18 ($21.39).

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

