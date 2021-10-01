Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Major Shareholder Sells $101,902,226.07 in Stock

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 2,330,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $101,902,226.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 8th, Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 3,133,907 shares of Warner Music Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $118,304,989.25.

Shares of WMG opened at $42.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.48 and its 200-day moving average is $36.57. Warner Music Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 82.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 1,558.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. Analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is presently -92.31%.

Several research analysts recently commented on WMG shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Warner Music Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 51.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 89.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,732,000 after buying an additional 189,325 shares in the last quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 97.8% in the first quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,097,000 after buying an additional 131,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

