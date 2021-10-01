Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s (WRTBY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WRTBY. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Pareto Securities cut Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp stock opened at $2.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average is $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01 and a beta of 0.87. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $3.21.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 3.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.0473 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

