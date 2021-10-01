Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s (WRTBY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2021

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WRTBY. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Pareto Securities cut Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp stock opened at $2.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average is $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01 and a beta of 0.87. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $3.21.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 3.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.0473 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY)

Receive News & Ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.