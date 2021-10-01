Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

NYSE:WRE opened at $24.75 on Thursday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $27.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.00.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.17). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. On average, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,742,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 71,533 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,384,000 after buying an additional 70,315 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 35,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

