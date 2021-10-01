Water Technologies International (OTCMKTS:WTII) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.01

Shares of Water Technologies International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTII) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. Water Technologies International shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 15,886,814 shares traded.

About Water Technologies International (OTCMKTS:WTII)

Water Technologies International, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the manufacture and distribution of technologically advanced atmospheric water generators. The company was founded by Patrick Doughty and William Scott Tudor on November 18, 1998 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

