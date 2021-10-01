Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Analysts expect Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) to announce earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Wayfair’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02. Wayfair posted earnings of $2.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 47%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full-year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $4.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $6.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on W. Citigroup dropped their target price on Wayfair from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Wayfair from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Wayfair from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.63.

Shares of NYSE W traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $253.07. 1,803,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.08, a PEG ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 3.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.49. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $221.09 and a twelve month high of $369.00.

In other news, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.62, for a total transaction of $986,007.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.92, for a total transaction of $538,332.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,096,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,465 shares of company stock worth $2,760,224. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

