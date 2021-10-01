Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $325.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $320.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Wayfair stock traded down $9.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $246.38. 25,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,749. The company’s fifty day moving average is $277.82 and its 200-day moving average is $300.49. The firm has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 78.37, a PEG ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 3.10. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $221.09 and a 52 week high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that Wayfair will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.09, for a total value of $211,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,046,234.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.92, for a total transaction of $538,332.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,096,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,465 shares of company stock valued at $2,760,224. Corporate insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

