Weichai Power (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Weichai Power (OTCMKTS:WEICY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weichai Power from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.
Shares of OTCMKTS:WEICY opened at $16.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.69. Weichai Power has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $27.36.
Weichai Power Company Profile
Weichai Power Co Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of diesel engines. It operates through the following business segments: Diesel Engines; Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components; Other Components; Import & Export Services; and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution.
