Weichai Power (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Weichai Power (OTCMKTS:WEICY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weichai Power from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WEICY opened at $16.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.69. Weichai Power has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $27.36.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.516 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This is a boost from Weichai Power’s previous dividend of $0.46. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%.

Weichai Power Company Profile

Weichai Power Co Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of diesel engines. It operates through the following business segments: Diesel Engines; Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components; Other Components; Import & Export Services; and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution.

