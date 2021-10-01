WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Given Neutral Rating at Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood reissued their neutral rating on shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for WesBanco’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WesBanco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered shares of WesBanco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco stock opened at $34.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.09. WesBanco has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $39.87.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.26. WesBanco had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $151.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that WesBanco will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in WesBanco by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in WesBanco by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 43,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in WesBanco by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 62.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.