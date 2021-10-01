Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Wheaton Precious Metals reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $330.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.49 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.84%.

WPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.27.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $809,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 377.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares during the last quarter. 55.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $37.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.63. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $51.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 53.57%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

