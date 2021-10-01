Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $187.00 to $194.00. The stock had previously closed at $163.93, but opened at $169.15. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Wingstop shares last traded at $165.07, with a volume of 312 shares.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WING. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $157.97 price objective on shares of Wingstop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.78.

In other news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 10,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.02, for a total transaction of $1,706,613.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stacy Peterson sold 3,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $551,328.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,067.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,171 shares of company stock valued at $14,120,700 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 760.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Wingstop by 291.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 694.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 554.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.11, a PEG ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.38 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 62.39%.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

