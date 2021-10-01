WINkLink Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $76.52 Million (WIN)

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One WINkLink coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, WINkLink has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. WINkLink has a total market cap of $333.76 million and approximately $76.52 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00066334 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00103254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.82 or 0.00134873 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,327.93 or 1.00018667 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,211.87 or 0.06799832 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002533 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WINkLink Profile

WINkLink launched on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,719,859,244 coins and its circulating supply is 766,299,999,999 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

