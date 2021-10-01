WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Sees Large Volume Increase

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 3,498 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 157,932 shares.The stock last traded at $53.16 and had previously closed at $53.43.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.56.

Get WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 164.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1,490.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 16.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 31.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund during the first quarter valued at about $349,000.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.