World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

INT opened at $33.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.23. World Fuel Services has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $37.68.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. On average, analysts expect that World Fuel Services will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other World Fuel Services news, EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,542.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ken Bakshi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $64,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,962.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 105,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in World Fuel Services by 0.9% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its position in World Fuel Services by 10.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 4,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

