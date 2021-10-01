Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $165.92 Million

Brokerages forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) will post $165.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $148.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $176.96 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $63.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 159.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $597.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $573.20 million to $653.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $887.91 million, with estimates ranging from $838.72 million to $999.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Xenia Hotels & Resorts.
Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $152.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 927.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 19,418 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 130.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 24,962 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 420,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 23.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 259,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.
Shares of XHR stock traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $18.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,359. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.54. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 1.64.
Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
