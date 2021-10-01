Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $165.92 Million

Brokerages forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) will post $165.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $148.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $176.96 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $63.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 159.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $597.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $573.20 million to $653.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $887.91 million, with estimates ranging from $838.72 million to $999.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $152.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 927.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on XHR. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 19,418 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 130.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 24,962 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 420,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 23.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 259,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XHR stock traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $18.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,359. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.54. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 1.64.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

