Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,838,600 shares, a growth of 803.6% from the August 31st total of 3,191,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 247.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS XIACF opened at $2.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.32. Xiaomi has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $4.76.

About Xiaomi

Xiaomi Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of smartphone, hardware and software products. Its business covers power bank, audio, camera and lifestyle. Xiaomi doing business through three business segments-Hardware, E-commerce & New Retail and Internet services. Its products include power bank pro, headphones, in-ear headphones pro, bluetooth headset basic with dock, bluetooth speaker, sphere camera, home security camera, action camera, robot builder, electric scooter, bedside lamp, and body composition scale.

