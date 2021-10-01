Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,838,600 shares, a growth of 803.6% from the August 31st total of 3,191,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 247.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS XIACF opened at $2.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.32. Xiaomi has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $4.76.
About Xiaomi
