XLMedia (LON:XLM) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $54.15

XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 54.15 ($0.71) and traded as low as GBX 41.31 ($0.54). XLMedia shares last traded at GBX 42.50 ($0.56), with a volume of 1,645,416 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 76 ($0.99) target price on shares of XLMedia in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

The company has a market cap of £111.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 55.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 54.15.

In other XLMedia news, insider Stuart Simms purchased 27,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of £13,826.10 ($18,063.89).

XLMedia PLC, a digital performance publisher, attracts traffic from various online channels and directs them to online businesses in Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. It owns approximately 100 informational websites in 18 languages across various industry verticals, including gambling, sports betting, personal finance, and others.

