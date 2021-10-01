XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) versus IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Financial Review

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) and IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.7% of XOMA shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of XOMA shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of IntelGenx Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for XOMA and IntelGenx Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XOMA 0 1 2 0 2.67 IntelGenx Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

XOMA currently has a consensus target price of $44.67, suggesting a potential upside of 80.47%. Given XOMA’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe XOMA is more favorable than IntelGenx Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares XOMA and IntelGenx Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOMA 16.11% 5.88% 4.06% IntelGenx Technologies -422.71% -1,071.26% -56.44%

Volatility & Risk

XOMA has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IntelGenx Technologies has a beta of 2.78, indicating that its share price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares XOMA and IntelGenx Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOMA $29.39 million 9.53 $13.30 million $0.78 31.73 IntelGenx Technologies $1.54 million 35.63 -$7.04 million ($0.07) -7.00

XOMA has higher revenue and earnings than IntelGenx Technologies. IntelGenx Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than XOMA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

XOMA beats IntelGenx Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

IntelGenx Technologies Company Profile

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. is a oral drug delivery company, which focuses on the development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical oral films based on its proprietary VersaFilm technology platform. Its products include rizaport, tadalafil, loxapine, and montelukast. The company also offers a comprehensive portfolio of pharmaceutical services, such as pharmaceutical research & development, clinical monitoring, regulatory support, tech transfer & manufacturing scale-up and commercial manufacturing. IntelGenx Technologies was founded on July 27, 1999 and is headquartered in Ville Saint-Laurent, Canada.

