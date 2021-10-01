Xponance Inc. Has $992,000 Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,417 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 774.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,319,000 after buying an additional 1,000,020 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,704,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,194.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 494,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,810,000 after buying an additional 456,046 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,449,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,971,000 after buying an additional 278,013 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 899,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,332,000 after buying an additional 270,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $164.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $141.65 and a one year high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 17.72%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson acquired 169 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on JKHY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.71.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

