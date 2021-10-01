Xponance Inc. Purchases 8,682 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,678 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,682 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $744,282,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 236.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,978,597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $523,932,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851,353 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 68.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,297,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $388,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413,309 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 20.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,865,022 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $375,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 51.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,916,192 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $35.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $36.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.71.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.95.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

