Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.30.

YSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Yatsen in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Get Yatsen alerts:

Shares of Yatsen stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $3.71. 19,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,772,923. Yatsen has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.68.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $236.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.76 million. On average, research analysts predict that Yatsen will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Yatsen by 422.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Yatsen by 2,735.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 9,001 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 29.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.