Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $49.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Yum China have underperformed the industry in the past six months due to the coronavirus pandemic induced concerns. Dismal traffic at transportations and tourist locations hurt the company. This along with a rise in labor and food costs remain concerns. Earnings estimates for 2021 have witnessed downward revisions over the past seven days. However, emphasis on menu innovation, unit expansion and digitalization efforts bodes well. The company is gradually shifting toward digital and content marketing to expand customer base. Further, it has adopted a high-grade delivery strategy that includes collaborating with aggregators to source traffic and fulfills orders by the company’s KFC riders. During the second quarter, digital orders accounted for 85% of KFC and Pizza Hut's Company sales.”

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Yum China from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.77.

NYSE YUMC opened at $58.11 on Tuesday. Yum China has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $69.67. The company has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.45.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum China will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Yum China by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,652,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,734,000 after buying an additional 806,292 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Yum China by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,145,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,129,000 after buying an additional 4,998,055 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Yum China by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,010,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,419,000 after buying an additional 912,170 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Yum China by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,193,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,444,000 after buying an additional 5,736,443 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Yum China by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,346,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,954,000 after buying an additional 496,262 shares during the period. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

