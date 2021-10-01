Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.58 Billion

Brokerages predict that Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) will post $3.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ball’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.47 billion and the highest is $3.73 billion. Ball reported sales of $3.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ball will report full year sales of $13.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.53 billion to $14.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.49 billion to $15.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist initiated coverage on Ball in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.35.

In related news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total transaction of $100,254.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.56 per share, for a total transaction of $283,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 11,200 shares of company stock worth $1,020,152. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Ball by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,272,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 5.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,126,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,274,000 after acquiring an additional 59,185 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Ball by 286.8% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 7,959 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Ball by 190.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 290,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,562,000 after acquiring an additional 190,567 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Ball in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $89.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.38 and a 200 day moving average of $87.33. Ball has a 52 week low of $77.95 and a 52 week high of $102.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

