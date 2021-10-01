Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $867.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) will post $867.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $880.00 million and the lowest is $855.90 million. Columbia Sportswear reported sales of $701.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full year sales of $3.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $566.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.02 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on COLM. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

COLM opened at $95.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $73.11 and a 12 month high of $114.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.20%.

In related news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $54,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 40.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 187.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 53.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2,146.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

