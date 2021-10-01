Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $856.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) will post $856.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $812.10 million to $879.87 million. Floor & Decor reported sales of $684.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full-year sales of $3.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Floor & Decor.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $860.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.09 million.

FND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.39.

Floor & Decor stock traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 937,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,084. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $69.39 and a fifty-two week high of $132.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.90.

In other Floor & Decor news, President Lisa Laube sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $6,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 294,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,957,792. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Axelrod sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total value of $5,022,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 387,590 shares of company stock valued at $47,305,015. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 317.3% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 710,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,068,000 after acquiring an additional 540,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 373,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,693,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,138,000. Two Creeks Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,972,000 after acquiring an additional 43,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also: How analysts view the yield curve



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Floor & Decor (FND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.