Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) to Post -$1.22 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) to announce earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.96) and the lowest is ($1.39). Karuna Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.71) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 71.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.68) to ($4.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($6.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.07) to ($4.69). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Karuna Therapeutics.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.17.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KRTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

In other news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $571,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.17, for a total value of $285,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $1,803,175. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 501.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $122.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.37. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $74.06 and a 1 year high of $146.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.61 and a beta of 1.80.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

