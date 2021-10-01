Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Will Announce Earnings of $7.88 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) will report $7.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.50 to $8.25. Lithia Motors posted earnings of $6.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full year earnings of $35.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $33.43 to $37.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $34.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.63 to $37.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis.

LAD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.55.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $45,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Lithia Motors by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 3.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 3.0% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.9% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $317.67. The company had a trading volume of 446,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,229. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $346.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.75. Lithia Motors has a fifty-two week low of $225.00 and a fifty-two week high of $417.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.70%.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

