Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) to Post -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) to report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ earnings. Neoleukin Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($1.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.13). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

In related news, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.11 per share, with a total value of $611,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,348,686 shares in the company, valued at $14,350,471.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NLTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 1,091.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 310,107 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 631,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after buying an additional 285,337 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 481.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 152,555 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,308,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,109,000 after buying an additional 112,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 1,024.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 80,190 shares in the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NLTX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.28. 110,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,127. The company has a market capitalization of $308.85 million, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.97. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $17.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average of $9.55.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.

