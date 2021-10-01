Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) to Announce $0.10 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) to announce $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Option Care Health posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 900%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $860.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.92 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.51%. Option Care Health’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Option Care Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

Shares of OPCH stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.59. The company had a trading volume of 13,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.90 and a 200-day moving average of $21.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.07 and a beta of 1.16. Option Care Health has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $28.21.

In related news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $419,175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $247,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,053,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933,454 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 21.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,109,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,093,000 after buying an additional 1,807,802 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 38.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,666,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,528,000 after buying an additional 2,408,728 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 26.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,702,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,449,000 after buying an additional 1,617,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 1.1% during the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 6,369,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,003,000 after buying an additional 67,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

