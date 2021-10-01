Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $954.57 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) will report sales of $954.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $997.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $935.50 million. Pentair reported sales of $798.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Pentair will report full year sales of $3.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $3.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pentair.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. upped their target price on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.29.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,555,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,184,795,000 after buying an additional 228,989 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,161,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $955,767,000 after purchasing an additional 510,073 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,586,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,505,000 after purchasing an additional 23,197 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,543,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,086,000 after purchasing an additional 207,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,919,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,503,000 after purchasing an additional 29,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Pentair stock opened at $72.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.28 and a 200-day moving average of $69.52. Pentair has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Pentair’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pentair (PNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.