Zacks: Analysts Anticipate United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.58 Billion

Equities analysts expect United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to post sales of $2.58 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for United Rentals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.48 billion and the highest is $2.65 billion. United Rentals reported sales of $2.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full-year sales of $9.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.29 billion to $9.72 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.08 billion to $10.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow United Rentals.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.64.

United Rentals stock traded up $6.99 on Friday, hitting $357.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,240. The firm has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $342.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.47. United Rentals has a one year low of $167.25 and a one year high of $369.22.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 125,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,401,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 256,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,455,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 44,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,786,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth $4,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Rentals (URI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.