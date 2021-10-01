Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) to Announce -$0.30 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Windtree Therapeutics’ earnings. Windtree Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.54) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Windtree Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($2.41). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Windtree Therapeutics.

Get Windtree Therapeutics alerts:

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.93).

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Windtree Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Windtree Therapeutics stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. Windtree Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $7.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $55.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of -0.03.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Windtree Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Kepos Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 83.3% during the first quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Windtree Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Windtree Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Windtree Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Windtree Therapeutics (WINT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Windtree Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windtree Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.