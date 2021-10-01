Zacks: Analysts Expect 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.51 Million

Equities research analysts expect 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) to report $18.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.30 million and the highest is $18.71 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp posted sales of $20.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will report full-year sales of $75.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $75.20 million to $75.74 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $74.20 million, with estimates ranging from $72.80 million to $75.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow 1st Constitution Bancorp.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $18.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.26 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $23.83. 9,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,930. The firm has a market cap of $245.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.73. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $24.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 110.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 138,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking. It offers demand, savings and time deposits, and commercial and consumer or instalment loans. The company was founded in February 1999 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

