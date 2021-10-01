Zacks: Analysts Expect CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Will Post Earnings of $5.79 Per Share

Brokerages predict that CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) will report $5.79 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CACI International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.53. CACI International reported earnings per share of $3.67 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CACI International will report full-year earnings of $18.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.29 to $18.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $19.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.04 to $20.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CACI International.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.74. CACI International had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion.

Several brokerages have commented on CACI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CACI International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.29.

Shares of CACI International stock opened at $262.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. CACI International has a 52 week low of $198.46 and a 52 week high of $270.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $257.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.95.

In related news, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.45, for a total transaction of $897,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.40, for a total value of $42,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,798.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,967 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,726 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CACI. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CACI International in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CACI International by 237.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CACI International in the first quarter valued at $93,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CACI International in the second quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of CACI International in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

