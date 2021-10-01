Zacks: Analysts Expect Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $229.55 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) will announce sales of $229.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $235.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $224.40 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust reported sales of $208.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $912.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $900.08 million to $927.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $982.19 million, with estimates ranging from $941.83 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.64 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.Scotiabank upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.43.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 257,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,119,000 after acquiring an additional 15,314 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 588,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,961,000 after buying an additional 46,086 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,203,000 after buying an additional 41,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 918,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,586,000 after purchasing an additional 21,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRT stock traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.05. 435,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,750. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.69%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

