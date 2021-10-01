Zacks: Analysts Expect SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $297.85 Million

Equities analysts predict that SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) will announce sales of $297.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SPX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $301.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $293.90 million. SPX posted sales of $363.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. SPX had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.55 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPXC. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $541,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPXC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in SPX by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPX by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPX by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in SPX by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SPX by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPXC traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.06. 298,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,219. SPX has a 12-month low of $41.78 and a 12-month high of $67.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

