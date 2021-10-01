Zacks: Analysts Expect The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) will announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The TJX Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.90. The TJX Companies posted earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The TJX Companies will report full-year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The TJX Companies.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

In other The TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at $10,647,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 57.6% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TJX opened at $65.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $76.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

