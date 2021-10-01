Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.71 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) will announce $2.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amphenol’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.76 billion and the lowest is $2.67 billion. Amphenol reported sales of $2.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full-year sales of $10.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.39 billion to $10.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.82 billion to $11.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $2,096,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Martin Booker sold 140,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $10,680,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,680,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 462,900 shares of company stock worth $34,706,495. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Amphenol by 99.2% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,802,000 after acquiring an additional 202,342 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,143,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Amphenol by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,019,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,251,000 after purchasing an additional 502,093 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Amphenol by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

APH traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,727,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,250. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $53.49 and a twelve month high of $77.69. The stock has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

