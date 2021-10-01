Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $77.31 Million

Brokerages predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) will post $77.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $77.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.13 million. AngioDynamics reported sales of $72.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $331.71 million, with estimates ranging from $330.04 million to $332.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AngioDynamics.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. AngioDynamics had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ANGO shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on AngioDynamics in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.30. The stock had a trading volume of 302,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,875. AngioDynamics has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.27.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,568,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $153,698,000 after purchasing an additional 295,449 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 39,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in AngioDynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,262,000. 96.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AngioDynamics (ANGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.