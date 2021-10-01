Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) to Post $0.77 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bank of America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.68. Bank of America posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.42.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.08. 40,834,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,601,297. The company has a market cap of $362.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $44.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 231,799,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,557,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,928 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 30.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,752,497,000 after purchasing an additional 38,319,182 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,536,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,790,026,000 after purchasing an additional 497,399 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,758,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 15.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

