Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) to Announce -$0.15 EPS

Analysts expect ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) to report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for ContextLogic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.13). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ContextLogic will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.65). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.33). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ContextLogic.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.11 million. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 296.87% and a negative net margin of 32.07%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WISH. Oppenheimer cut shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. William Blair cut shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America cut shares of ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

NASDAQ WISH opened at $5.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average is $10.68. ContextLogic has a 12-month low of $5.43 and a 12-month high of $32.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.93.

In related news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 3,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $33,552.94. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 73,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,086.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rajat Bahri sold 27,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $248,739.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,345,457 shares of company stock valued at $9,252,271 in the last ninety days. 40.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in ContextLogic by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ContextLogic in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

