Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to Announce $2.33 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) will announce earnings of $2.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.24 and the highest is $2.37. Eastman Chemical reported earnings of $1.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full-year earnings of $9.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $10.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $109.44 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.54.

Eastman Chemical stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.63. 12,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,217. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.84. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $74.84 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total value of $2,999,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 14,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 149,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,515,000 after buying an additional 9,533 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

