Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $130.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) will announce $130.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for FibroGen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.35 million and the highest is $167.40 million. FibroGen reported sales of $44.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 196.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full-year sales of $268.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $189.58 million to $354.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $251.92 million, with estimates ranging from $131.00 million to $466.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.97). FibroGen had a negative net margin of 134.66% and a negative return on equity of 58.48%. The business had revenue of $24.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.95) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

FGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised FibroGen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America cut FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on FibroGen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.56.

In related news, insider Thane Wettig purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $35,743.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $151,698.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FGEN. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 6.6% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,543,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,035,000 after buying an additional 771,790 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,893,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,214,000 after purchasing an additional 101,007 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 13.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,421,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,107,000 after purchasing an additional 400,207 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 90.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,106,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 30.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,331,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,942,000 after purchasing an additional 544,562 shares during the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FGEN traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.35. 17,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,386. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.07. The firm has a market cap of $958.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.93. FibroGen has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $57.21.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

