Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) to Announce $2.39 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) to announce earnings per share of $2.39 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.41. SYNNEX posted earnings of $5.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th.

On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full-year earnings of $8.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.36 to $8.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.58 to $9.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNX. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

NYSE SNX opened at $104.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.22. SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $130.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total value of $539,034.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $164,559.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,159 shares in the company, valued at $16,324,406.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,572 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,048,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,996,000 after purchasing an additional 73,762 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,651,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,361,000 after purchasing an additional 271,560 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,395,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,390,000 after purchasing an additional 293,290 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,616,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,134,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,300,000 after purchasing an additional 54,982 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

